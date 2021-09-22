Your Horoscope For Thursday September 23rd
- Aries – You might be feeling needy today. While it makes sense to turn to people who are close to you, that will only help temporarily. You’re going to have to spend some time with yourself and pamper yourself. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to make this day all about you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You’ve not been happy with how things with your friends have been going. But with Neptune in your Third House (of Communication) it’s going to help you to sort out all the drama and move forward to bigger and better things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. You’ve been looking in all the wrong places and the answer could be as simple as being with your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to highlight the importance of relaxation. You can’t stress out about things you have no control over. So, take this time to find peace in relaxing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You could become bored with your life today, and this is going to cause you to pull away from everything for a while. Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the time and space to sort everything out and try and fix what needs to be fixed.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful from time to time. Why fix something when it’s not broken. You’re soaring in all aspects of your life so just kick back and relax.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You’ve been butting heads with your partner; you feel that you’re right in your ways and you’re not budging. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’re going to see the error in your ways, and you’ll learn the importance of compromise.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress about it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you to realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to step out of your comfort zone in order to go after the person you’ve been crushing on. You’ve also become this confident person, speaking your mid and expressing yourself freely. These characteristics are wonderful and anybody would be lucky to have you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – There is a Venus-Uranus alignment that will help you detach from all the messiness in your life, so that you can go and live your life filled with joy. It’s also going to affect your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) awakening your creative side.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – A flip has switched and your main focus is on how can you make work more of a priority for you. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you make better choices in your life. By focusing more on work, you’ll be able to enjoy the time off and have a new appreciation for yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) causing you to make a strong impression today. You’re going to be able to speak with confidence and people are going to listen to you. Also, warmth and enthusiasm will be radiating from you drawing more people to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.