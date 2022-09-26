Your Horoscope For Thursday September 29th
- Aries – The only thing you seem to be doing is spinning your wheels. Mercury rules your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and helps you see yourself in a more positive light. The most important thing is what you think of yourself, not what others think of you. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – The influence of Neptune in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) will make you approach life differently. Getting everything done will require you to turn down some invites from friends and stay home. Although this will be difficult for you now, you'll be glad you did it in the end. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – The Sun is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to shed some light on your messy life and help you head in the right direction. Don’t hesitate and overthink things, this is going to serve you well in the future. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and will have you at the top of your game. The world seems to have no power over you, and you're in a good place mentally. Enjoy this day to the fullest. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is black.
- Leo – Spend the day focusing on yourself because you certainly deserve it. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) to help you relax and stop worrying about your work. You’re going to find balance between work and play because if you don't, you’ll burn out. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) making it a perfect time to have those conversations with the people you need to have them with. This is going to be able to help grow these relationships and take them to the next level. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You have an opportunity to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need to as the Moon transits your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). However, don't overthink things today; it's not rocket science, just make some changes to make you feel better. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) nudging you to look out for others. You will realize that other people's happiness will help you feel better about yourself too and will actually relax you more than a spa day ever could. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been thinking of new endeavors to explore, but this may not be the right time. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help keep your spirits up and waiting for the perfect time to move forward. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Make sure your home is in good order before helping others. Mercury rules your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), making family matters a priority in your life. When you can't even help yourself, how can you possibly help others? Your day is a 5. Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You are beginning to feel a little overwhelmed in the environment where you spend most of your time. Before making drastic changes, redecorate and organize everything first. You are calmed by Mercury in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Your day is a 9. Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – You’ve been super busy with work but that shouldn’t be an excuse to for your partner to feel like they’re number two in your life. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you make your partner feel loved and wanted again. This will be good for the both of you and will also take your mind off work. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is white.