Your Horoscope For Thursday September 8th

Aries – In today's world, you may feel overwhelmed with information as you receive more phone calls and emails than you can possibly answer. You will be able to stay focused on your priorities with Mars in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Throughout the day, take a lot of deep breaths to keep your temper in check. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is pink.

Taurus – You may or may not take a particular course of action based on the information you receive today. Should you need some clarification, do your best to reach out. As Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you will remain calm as you take in all the information and make the best decision for you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is yellow.

Gemini – Disconnect from everything today; don't go on social media or listen to the news. You can find peace by staying home and spending time with the people who mean the world to you under Pluto in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.

Cancer – You are excessively critical of yourself but you shouldn't berate yourself if things haven't gone according to plan. As long as you did your best, what's the problem? You will achieve your dreams as Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Responsibilities), although it may take longer than you anticipate. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is blue.

Leo – Your quest for knowledge continues today as The Sun enters your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). If you have been thinking about going back to school, now is the perfect time. Discover your own cultural background through this journey. Whatever your subject may be, you'll be guided. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is purple.

Virgo – In your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), Mars illuminates the time you spend with your significant other. You can deepen your connection by sharing your deepest thoughts with them! You should go on a quiet date at this time so you can both enjoy the time together. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is black.

Libra –It is possible that your long-term project will suddenly yield positive results. This success comes at a time when you were doubting your abilities, so Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to erase any doubt you have left. You'll finally realize your worth. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is red.

Scorpio – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication), so you may have to exert extra effort today. If you feel something is off, don't hesitate to ask. Your friend is unlikely to tell you what the problem is, but they will assure you it has nothing to do with you. It's not your concern if that's the case. You don't need to worry about it. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is green.

Sagittarius – The dreams you have tonight may be gloomy and strange and they may put you in a depressed mood if you let them. Because Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), you may find it helpful to write down negative emotions in order to get past them. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is maroon.

Capricorn – Your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) is under the influence of the Moon today. Be exuberant and dynamic, and don't let the mundane deter you. Tonight is a good time for you to reconnect with those you value and appreciate. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is rose gold.

Aquarius – Your productivity will be boosted as Venus enters your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). You'll be focusing on self-discipline and forming better habits as the sun moves into your habit zone over the next four weeks. It will be tedious, but you must focus. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is orange.

Pisces – Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by Venus, which will boost your confidence in leading others. Your dedication and professionalism have always been admired. Your method will be shown to others, and hopefully they will be receptive to it. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is brown.