Your Horoscope For Tuesday August 23rd
- Aries – Having to live in close quarters with your partner and not being able to have some "me time" can result in some friction between you. During this difficult time, Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you and your partner get through it.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You are feeling stressed right now. Don't feed into it, but instead seek the support of your friends. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication), giving you the courage to express yourself. It is likely that you will feel better and more confident after you share your thoughts.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Gemini – Staying indoors today might be a good idea. Feeling like you fall short of everyone around you isn't a good feeling. As long as the Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), you will become aware of your self-worth and ability to earn money. You will be able to handle things if you stay strong.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – There is more to life than your career with the Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Take a moment to think about what’s important to you. As you realize how much time you've wasted on unnecessary things, try to make up for lost time with your loved ones.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – As you embark on this new endeavor, your emotional perception is going to be clouded. You need to take a break from it all and fall in love with yourself again when Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing and Privacy and Secret). In order to move forward in life, it's good to focus on yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – There is a good chance you will receive a social invitation today that you will enjoy, and possibly meet people who’ll become valuable contacts. While other obligations may interfere with your plans, you will find a way to fulfill your obligations and attend the event when the Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – As the Moon and Mars are in alignment today, they are in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and will help you be more productive. Don't let this extra energy go to waste as you have a long list of duties to accomplish.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Before you accept an opportunity today, take a minute to consider everything that goes into it. You can clearly see what's right in front of you by having Saturn in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Today, you might be able to visit a place you've always wanted to see. Making arrangements might prove challenging, but the experience could be exciting. It is possible to overcome any obstacle when Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). Get creative and get to work!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You're going to welcome some creative ways to take your mind off of everything happening around you today. Your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) is occupied by Mercury, and you should enjoy your partner's company and let loose.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Start getting organized today in all aspects of your life. Consider cutting back on spending and decluttering your house. With Jupiter in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you can accomplish this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Overindulging in food and drink over the past few days might be causing you to feel out of sorts today. Even after all the fun, you may wonder if it was worth it! You will be able to get back to normal as Uranus occupies your First House (of Self-Image). Please take care. It's not something you want to experience again.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.