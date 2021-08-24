Your Horoscope For Tuesday August 24th
- Aries – You have a lot to talk about with your friends today so make yourself a cup of tea and start spilling it as well. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) making it a fun and eventful day for you and your friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – You’ve been trying to make some much-needed changes to your daily routine but it is hard to break your bad habits. Need some extra motivation? Well good news, Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy will get you motivated to make these changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Take the day and come up with a game plan to improve yourself. It could be a new diet plan, workout routine or maybe you want to spend more time with those you love. Whatever it is, it’ll be good for you and with Saturn in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) the answer will be clear.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – An old friend might come and visit with you; this should be a pleasant surprise. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) creating a fun day for you two. Spend the day creating new memories and bonding.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You tend to be the alpha of your pack; there’s nothing wrong with that, BUT every once in a while it would be nice to let someone help you. Mercury is coming into your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility); embrace its energy and let it guide you towards those who are there to help.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You’re always thinking of others and putting their needs above yours. Today Uranus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) bringing good karma your way. You never ask for anything in return, but today it’s going to be all about you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Some great news could come today and turn your life upside down. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) letting you embrace this, helping you change your view of yourself. You’ve always doubted your worth but that ends today.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Events of the day could leave you questioning a lot. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you through everything. Your friends and family are your support systems and they are here to remind you who you are.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Today you’re going to be learning more skills that could help enhance your career. Uranus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you retain everything that you’ve learned. This will help you in ways that you never thought of before.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You’ve been busy with work but that shouldn’t be an excuse to make your partner feel like they’re number two in your life. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you make your partner feel loved and wanted again. This will be good for the both of you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who’ve you’ve had your eye on for a while. Let them see how fun and interesting you are. These characteristics are wonderful and anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.