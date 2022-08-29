Your Horoscope For Tuesday August 30th
- Aries – It's a great day for you, and long-term trends are in your favor. You have Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), combining discipline with a little luck to set you up for success. Your humor, knowledge, and happiness are much appreciated by the audience.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – These days, it may seem difficult to communicate with others. As you become more adamant, people may shut you out. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication), keeping in mind that a serious tone could lead to disaster. Don't complicate things more than they need to be.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Today you have wind in your sails, so set sail for an exotic destination. Life could take a dramatic turn in areas. You’ll see that change is necessary for growth by Neptune in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret). Think about taking a different path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – You might not appreciate the day's lighthearted quality at first. Your ability to harness this energy will increase the more open and accepting you are. As Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you feel a sense of balance but keep your emotions in check.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Sweet-talking is probably the way to go today. If you don't fear using your power, you can accomplish anything. A person who never tries will never succeed. Your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning) is under Uranus, so trust it will all work out. Eyes on the prize!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You can find comfort in the people around you today. Be careful not to internalize the problems of others. With Pluto in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), you can take a step back from situations that don't seem right.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – There is a lot of information flying around and a lot of opportunities associated with it. Keep the air circulating around you with Mercury in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) on this powerful day. Make the most of it by stretching and taking deep breaths.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Your approach needs to be more flexible now. The world is changing quickly, and if you don't adapt, you'll fall behind. In your First House (of Self-Image), the Moon makes you aware of the fluctuating atmosphere around you and helps make internal adjustments.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – The perfect situation for wealth is created today when luck, prosperity, and discipline come together. Jupiter is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), and the more in tune you are with yourself, the more integrated you are with others.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Be light and airy today. The key to growth is to step outside your comfort zone without hesitation. It's possible to find balance between you and your environment by being open to change. With Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – Despite the fact that your energy may be scattered, this can actually work to your advantage. You'll be able to pick up tidbits of information from people and places with Venus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). Make the most of this energy.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – It's important for you to keep a sense of humor today. Try not to deliberate too much over decisions. As the Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you are being inspired to try something new. Keep things interesting by varying your experiences.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.