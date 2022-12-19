Your Horoscope For Tuesday December 20th
- Aries – There’s a lot of pressure on you today, but don’t allow that to make you crumble. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you to stay focused on what you need to do. Things will go smoothly once you’re focused. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You need to be gentle with yourself today and focus on your needs in order to be productive. You should take it easy today, and not rush into anything too hard today. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you with this journey. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to highlight the importance of relaxation. You can’t stress out over it. The key is to relax, so just kick back and relax. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You have a gut feeling that someone in your family is hiding something from you. Go with it. Mars in Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you to talk with them to figure it out. Feeling like you can’t trust your family will hurt your mental health. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and encourages you to be yourself, but some things are better left unsaid. Since Mercury is still in retrograde and this is making you rather unforgettable. And you’re finally seeing yourself as what others see. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You’re going to have to tread lightly while navigating through tough times with your friends. Your body language says so much, make sure your actions are matching with what you’re saying. Neptune is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and will help navigate through your tough day. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You’re going to have the opportunity to go deeper with your close friends and family. With Venus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to see the transformation of your friendships. Sharing your thoughts will do wonders with your relationships. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – You’re feeling social today, and your need for a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you the confidence you need. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Today Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) which will heighten your need for that intimacy in your love life. There could be extra sizzle in a love relationship that you and your partner need. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You may wake up feeling a little under the weather and not want to go anywhere. It’s probably the best course of action for today, so just stay in and relax. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) shifting the focus to you and your health. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful from time to time. Why fix something when it's not broken? Life is great, so just kick back and relax. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’ve kind of been feeling bad about where your life is right now, but with Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to figure out exactly what you need to work on to get you to a happier place. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is maroon.