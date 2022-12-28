Your Horoscope For Tuesday December 27th
- Aries – For some reason you find yourself in the middle of all your friends’ drama. Use the energy from Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) to help you be the voice of reason and minimize the drama around you. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You need to be gentle with yourself today and learn more about your needs in order to be productive. Don’t rush into anything too hard today. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you with this journey. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – There’s an endless amount of paperwork that needs to get done today, so there’s no time for games. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the energy to focus on what needs to get done. Then have a little bit of fun. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you clear your mind and focus on what you really need to talk to your family about your concerns. By clearing your mind and talking to them it’ll reduce tension and bring you closer. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’re feeling social today, but you’re unsure what to do about it. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing all your friends together and creating a fun environment for everyone included. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful at times. Why fix something when it's not broken, you’re soaring in all aspects of your life so just kick back and relax. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – You’ve been hanging around to try and find a purpose in your life, Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you see things in a new light. The struggle will be over soon and you’ll be able to do something better. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to be more open minded. Thinking outside the box can cause you to go down a rabbit hole. So keep your wits about you so you make the right choice. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You’re getting a little stir crazy and need to get outside ASAP. Call up a friend and plan something that you can do outdoors with them. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and this outing will help clear your mind for the coming week. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You need to get your confidence back; Neptune is showing up at the right time in your First House (of Self-Image) to help pull you out of this funk you’ve been in. Once you find yourself again, you’re going to soar higher than ever before. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Your excitement for something fun is running high today, and your sense of adventure is at a peak too. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making sure you don’t complete the day without something unusual or exciting. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You tend not to share your thoughts with others, you’d rather “suffer in silence”. Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) providing you the energy to change your ways. Try and find someone that you can trust to share your thoughts. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is orange.