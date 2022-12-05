Your Horoscope For Tuesday December 6th
- Aries – You may be relied upon by friends today, so you should step up and offer support. Do not overthink this, just let them talk. When Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication), you will have the confidence to speak your mind.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Your focus today is on work, and nothing can distract you. Although that's a good quality to possess, you should learn when to take a break. Your Sixth House (of Work and Health) is ruled by Neptune, giving you the skills to balance work and play.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You are the one in charge, and you know what's best for you, so don't worry about what others are telling you. You will be able to stand on your own with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Take a look at your life today. You'll find that you're holding onto old negative energy. Having Neptune in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) will enable you to share what's on your mind with those closest to you so you can heal.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – Taking a closer look at all your finances will require you to buckle down today, as you might not have the cushion you thought. It can be difficult to find the right places to cut back when Mars is in the Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). The situation is about to improve.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – As Mercury sits in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), today will be full of fun and adventure. Taking a break from your current workload will be a great idea. You won't be able to experience a day like this again, so enjoy it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You can see and think clearly about your next steps in life now that the air around you has cleared. As you make the next steps to improve your life, Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helps you relax.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Today, the Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), giving you the confidence to follow your instincts. Despite tending to second guess yourself, today should be the last time. It's just a matter of trusting yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Let your body tell you what it needs today. Take some time for yourself. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) encouraging you to make this positive change to feel better about yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Despite the many demands on your time, you have your list prepared and ready to go. As Uranus moves through your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you'll be able to accomplish everything you need to today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You might experience something you weren't prepared for today. Despite this, you're going to approach it with grace and a somewhat positive attitude with Neptune in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). This as a learning opportunity.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – While you haven't been thinking about your romantic life, things can change today. If you see someone special, you shouldn't shut it down so quickly. This new person's potential is highlighted by Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.