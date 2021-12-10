Your Horoscope For Tuesday December 7th
- Aries – Today is not the day for decision making. Take the day and connect with your loved ones to air out concerns and worries. By talking to them you’ll get a better sense of what to do, but also with Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll get closer to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) your hard work is going to shine very soon, so don’t waiver now! You’ve only gotten better with every passing day, so now is not the time to get comfortable and keep driving ahead.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – The name of the game today is family. There are some things to work on so your family is in a good spot. Put everything else on pause and reconnect with them. Don’t forget home responsibilities. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you make everything smooth.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – You’re going to be faced with a lot of indecisiveness today, don’t bother fighting it, you may regret that “right choice” later. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help clear this fog and guide you when the time is right.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – When you’re facing a tough situation you need to focus more on your body language and and your words. Neptune is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and will help navigate through your tough day.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self–Worth and Money) helping you to stay focused on your tasks. It may be tempting to fall into the office drama. But you pride yourself on your work performance so just stay focused and you’ll feel so much better after your work gets done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) making it a reflective time for you. You’re going to need to withdraw from social media and stay quiet to make sure you get the best of this time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and is going to fill you with the energy needed to spice your romance life just a tad. The both of you seem to be traveling in circles and this is something that is much needed.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – You may come in contact with new people, don’t stress about making a good impression. Uranus is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you shine like the star that you are. This energy will help remind you about who you are and make it easy for you to connect.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Today’s energies are good for you sharing a bit about yourself with others, and you may also get some solutions that you’ve been looking for. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to make you more open to sharing.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Your go getter attitude for the future is definitely the right attitude to have, go share your ideas with others. Scream and hammer home your goals and manifest it into reality, especially with Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – You feel more in charge and confident today, as you get tuned in to goals. Going at your own pace is satisfying you more than ever. You’ve noticed that you’re happier this way. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) which will make you even more comfortable.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.