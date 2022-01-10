Your Horoscope For Tuesday January 11th
- Aries – Saturn is in your Third House (of Communication). While stress is running high, you’re going to get all tongue tied, but with Saturn’s help you’ll be able to get your words out clearly. Don’t allow the stress to get the best of you; be confident in yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – The Sun enters your Twelfth House (Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) turning your thoughts inward. It’s time for you to make peace with hurts and disappointments and celebrate the spiritual growth you’ve accomplished. This is no small accomplishment, and you should be proud of the growth you’ve made.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Whatever you’re working on at the moment will go smoothly if you recruit some extra hands and brains. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), and you’re going to realize by asking for help and leaning on others you’re going to be less stressed and happier in the long run.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to continue to allow you to do your own thing and be confident in doing so. You’re confident in your own skin and that is something that no one can take away from you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – Connect with your past and those who are close to you as Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) .You need time to heal from the past in order for you to move on. This is going to be a good healing process for you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Mars enters your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to give you the clarity that you need to look at your finances accordingly. You may be surprised with what you find out. Don’t go spending all your money in one place, put it in savings for a rainy day.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You’re going to surprise yourself with what you can get done and you’re going to think about what else you can accomplish. With Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to reach any goal you set for yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – The Sun and The Moon combine to encourage spiritual and physical healing today in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Not only will you be able to let go of the past but you’re going to be open to being more passionate with your partner or soon-to-be partner.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to use the stress that you’ve been going through to help you get through the coming days. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) keeping you stay focused on your end goals.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a new cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and become your best, causing you to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry over to everything that you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to highlight the importance of relaxation. You can’t stress over things you have no control over. So, take this time to find peace in relaxing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – The Sun enters your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) turning your attention to your closest friends and family. Spend some time with them and kick back and relax! You need to show them that they are a priority to you, and you treasure your time with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.