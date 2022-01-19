Your Horoscope For Tuesday January 18th
- Aries – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today in order to make some much-needed changes to your behavior. You have walls up to protect you from others, but you need to take the time to bring them down. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you during this process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You could be craving more of an adventure these days. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help give you that sense of adventure you’ve been looking for.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – It doesn’t take much for you to connect with people; there’s something about you that just mesmerizes people once they meet you. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to help you make you even more connections today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – It’s going to be vital for you to let an important person know just how much they mean to you. Your sweet words will do wonders for them. Let your emotions guide you, and with Venus in your Third House (of Communication) this will be very easy for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – It may do you well to stop looking to your friends for your worth, and purpose. Your friends mean well but they come and go. The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You’ve been in a funk lately and not feeling yourself, but thanks to The Moon in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’re going to be reminded just who you are and you’ll be able to tackle whatever comes your way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it a very romantic time for you and your partner. You guys are going to be able to reconnect and get back to your honeymoon phase. Try and hold on to this feeling and let it guide you in the future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – There’s a lot on your plate, and you seem to be running thin on time and patience. Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the energy to get organized, which will get you ready to tackle everything on your list.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). You’ve been spending a little too much time relaxing; there’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s time to get back in the saddle and get back to work. Just know that you’re going to be in a much better head space to deal with this workload.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Events from the day are going to make it hard for you to see things clearly. No worries though because Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making it easier for you to see things for what they are, you just need to pay attention.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You’re very much an introvert, and unwilling to open up around people, which is a shame, because you’re an amazing person. But with Mercury affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) things are going to change and you’ll start to feel more comfortable opening up to others.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and you’re going to feel inclined to tone down pressures and enjoy yourself more. And you’re going to be more likely to socialize and enjoy the rewards of that.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.