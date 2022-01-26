Your Horoscope For Tuesday January 25th
- Aries – You need to be gentle with yourself today and learn more about your needs in order to be productive. You should take it easy, and not rush into anything too hard today. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you with this journey.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You may find yourself on the phone a lot today; there’s nothing wrong with that. Especially since Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) creating a good environment for you to have wonderful conversations with everyone you speak to. The conversations are going to be positive and uplifting and help your mood tremendously.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – There’s going to be a lot of gossip that surrounds you today, try really hard to avoid the temptation to fall into it. The rumors may even be about you, so stay in tuned with Jupiter that’s in your First House (of Self-Image) and believe in yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer – You’re feeling social today, but you’re unsure what to do with this feeling. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing all your friends together for a day filled with fun and love. It’s going to be a great day.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’ve been encouraged to focus on your goals, responsibilities, and performance today, but you also feel the need to relax a bit. You’re going to have to rearrange your schedule to make sure you have time for everything and The Sun, in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), will make it as easy for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – This is the time to plan your goals and reconsider your future. Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you to make the right choices to be sure you’re happy in the long run.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to be more open minded to the things around you. Thinking outside the box can cause you to go down a rabbit hole. So, keep your wits about you and make sure you’re making the right choices.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – The Moon enters your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you find the way to communicate to your partner so you guys can find your way back to the glory days. Remember to pay attention to their love language and use that to your advantage.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You’re at odds with your family, but make sure you don’t bring that energy to your friends, co-workers or partner. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you during this time. After you realize what the issue is have a calm sit down with your family and express yourself to them.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – There’s an endless amount of paperwork that needs to get done today, so there’s no time for games. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the energy and the ability to focus on what needs to get done. Once you complete everything you can have a little bit of fun.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You can expect to make some progress in your goals today, with The Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by your tasks, ask for some help. You’re going to realize that you don’t have to tackle everything on your own.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) putting you in good shape for sniffing out overlooked assets and making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.