Your Horoscope For Tuesday January 4th
- Aries – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you go from someone who is super short tempered to someone laid back. You’re seeing that people are drifting from you and you came to the realization that you need to change your ways ASAP.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) encouraging you to have that heart-to-heart with someone close to you. What you have to say may be serious and uncomfortable but with this comforting energy you’ll be able to have this conversation and you’ll both be happy you did.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’re going to be tempted to focus on the office drama, but with Saturn in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) it’s going to be easier for you to focus on your job. You’re not going to allow anything to shift your focus.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – It may be good if you allow your imagination to soar today; it can unlock so many doors for you. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) letting you embrace this new wild and carefree side of yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – Today you’re going to have to reach out to others for help. Don’t look at this as a weakness; you can’t tackle everything on your own. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making you feel better about reaching out for help.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and today is all about making lists of things that need to get done. Keep a cool head and just get to work. You’re going to feel so much better once you get all this stuff done, and you’ll be able to relax without feeling guilty.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy and Secrets); you need to find some time for yourself today because you have some reflecting to do. Some prayer and meditation will help recharge your spiritual batteries and refresh your soul. This is going to be something that will help you in the long run.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Connect with your past and those who are close to you as Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). You need time to heal from the past in order for you to move on. This is going to be a good healing process for you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You’re definitely not yourself; you’re overthinking literally everything and it’s not going to serve you well. Because of this, it isn’t the best time to be making fast and hasty decisions. Things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it a great day for excitement. Your day is going to be a wild ride, so make sure you’re prepared for this roller coaster. You’re going to have your friends by your side to make this day even more enjoyable.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test. You have people involved who you care about, and if you do the right thing one of them is going to get hurt. There’s no escape from this, but the Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to try and help you navigate through it.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it a very romantic time for you and your partner. You guys have been at odds lately, but you’ll be able to reconnect and get back to the honeymoon phase of your relationship. Try and hold on to this feeling and let it guide you in the future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.