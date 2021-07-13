Your Horoscope For Tuesday July 13th
- Aries – Self-control is the word for you today. People’s unethical behavior could trigger something in you so before you lose your cool take a breath and walk away. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning) and will be your moral compass, making you an example to others.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Taurus – Your inner child may come out today. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to let loose. You’re going to be able to enjoy some of your favorite activities and everything you do today will lift your spirits.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) having you approach your day in a different way. You’re going to have to turn down some invites for some fun to make sure everything gets done. This is going to be hard for you, but thanks to Neptune you’ll be able to do it without hesitation.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You’ve been working hard to try and improve your life in any way you can, and today is a good day for you to see the progress being made. Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) encouraging you to continue going down the path you’re on.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Interactions with other will be a little tricky for you and the people involved. There’s going to be stubbornness and a tendency to lock horns with those who are also strong willed. Well, you’re in luck today because Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) so all parties will be able to express their concerns in a safe environment.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making it harder for you to get up and get ready for the day. Try and take things slowly and enjoy time with your family. This will cause you to have a smile that could lift your mood for the coming days.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Mars is making its way through your Sixth House (of Work and Health). There’s potential for satisfying hard work towards straightening out your health. You may be encountering a new idea or program that will truly benefit you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Be very cautious in the morning; you don’t know what could happen. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you take a deep breath and just trust in yourself because at the end of the day you can only count on yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) nudging you to get more organized. You may have to balance your bank account and see where you can cut back a little. If you have an account with your partner check on that one too and make sure they are being honest with you about their money.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a new cycle for you. You’re willing to grow which will cause you to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry on to everything you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it a very romantic time for you and your partner. You guys have been at odds lately, but you’ll be able to reconnect and get back to your honeymoon phase. Try and hold on to this feeling and let it guide you in the future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re going to surprise yourself with what you can get done and you’re going to think about what else you can accomplish. With Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to reach any goal you have for yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.