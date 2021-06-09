Your Horoscope For Tuesday June 8th
- Aries – Today is a good day to keep an open mind for new opportunities that come along for you and your friends. The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you embrace the fun side of life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You may be in a tricky place right now; you may have to go against what you believe in, and change your moral compass. Is the reward at the end worth losing who you are as a person? Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help guide you down the path you should take.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility); your hard work is going to shine very soon, so don’t waiver now! You’ve only gotten better with every passing day, so now is not the time to get comfortable. Just keep driving ahead.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) rewarding you for sticking by your partner through thick and thin. It’s not an easy task, but you have shown how much you deeply care and this is the biggest action you could take.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – When you’re facing a tough situation you need to focus more on your body langue than what you’re saying with your words. Neptune is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and will help you navigate through your tough day.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Normally you’re the life of the party but it might suit you better to be a chameleon. You’re dealing with some internal things that others might not understand and The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the capacity to deal with your mental health.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and is going to fill you with the energy needed to spice up your romantic life just a tad. The both of you seem to be traveling in circles and this is something that is much needed.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Venus is making its way to your Sixth House (of Work and Health). You’re going to be able to take pride in your work, health and self-care. You’re going to have the time and energy to invest all you can into your well-being so enjoy the day and the time you have to yourself.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – Everything regarding your relationship is going in the right direction, but don’t rush into the intimate stage just yet. You need to hit pause really quickly, and with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) things are going to become clearer about whether you should go there or not.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You may enjoy some one-on-one time with your family today. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to provide you with that closeness and security that you’ve been craving.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Your go-getter attitude for the future is definitely the right attitude to have; go share your ideas with others. Scream and hammer home your goals and manifest them into reality, especially with Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Enjoy the journey to your ultimate destination.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Your five senses, your needs and wants, and your immediate environment are substantial areas of focus today. You’re in some desperate need of self-pampering. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you relax and focus on yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.