Your Horoscope For Tuesday March 15th
- Aries – The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and your focus is on your friends, associates, and your dreams. You’re going to have to reevaluate your relationships and if you must change some things about yourself. Don’t overthink things, just do what you have to do.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – If you’re feeling under the weather, don’t panic. Just take the day for yourself and recharge. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to show you the importance of taking time for yourself.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You’re going to see past relationships in a different light and this is going to redefine who you are and what you need in a relationship. This is because Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) and it’s going to help you be happier in life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You may be on edge and ready to pounce at a moment’s notice. Pluto is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you focus your energy on your most vital relationships. Plan a special and unique evening for you and your S.O. that neither of you will forget.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You should take the day and reflect on your life. Don’t be afraid to dig deep, and you’re going to see that you’re holding on to negative energy from years ago. With Neptune in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you’ll find the healing you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You’re going to be faced with some troubling situations today. Instead of retreating to be alone, you should talk with someone about your feelings. Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you gather your thoughts and share them in a way that comes off as being effective and positive.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Today is not the day for you to bring work home with you. You need to find the balance between your work and home life. This is going to be really challenging for you but with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it will give you the energy you need to calm you down a bit.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’re very good at pretending things don’t bother you. But there’s going to be something in the air today that is going to challenge you. Hold on though because Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you make sense through all this confusion.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius –You’re going to focused and ready to conquer what the day has in store for you today. The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) to make it a little easier for you to tackle the day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You haven’t really been looking at your finances lately; maybe it’s a good time to look. You may be surprised by the outcome. Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to give you the confidence you need moving forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you see the potential that you hold to be the shining star today. You’re one who always doubts yourself, but with this confidence you that will change. Don’t forget how you feel, and hold on to this new confidence, it will do wonders for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – With the current state of the country you’ve been forced to learn a bunch of new things, and now there’s one thing you are extremely excited to learn more about. Take the day and read more about it, and with Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to know exactly what to do with this new information.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.