Your Horoscope For Tuesday March 22nd
- Aries – You’re in a talkative mood today, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) it’s going to be easy for you to share what’s on your mind. But make sure you take some time to share your feelings with someone who needs to hear your kind words.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You tend to be the alpha of your pack; there’s nothing wrong with that, BUT every once in a while, it would be nice if you let someone help you. There’s only so much that you can do on your own before you burn out! Mercury is coming into you First House (of Self-Image), helping you see it’s okay to ask for help.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – A New Moon influences your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and is going to motivate you to take charge and make some drastic changes. The motivation is coming from worry, or the things that mean the most to you. Make sure you are connected with your family during this time.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Your health, or lack of it, comes to light with The Moon in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) causing you to look at how your daily habits affect you. You’re working too hard and making time for your friends but you’re not taking care of you, so today is the day that changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – A flip has switched, and your main priority is to figure out how you can make your presence known in the community. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you make better choices in your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Today you may have a wandering mind, let your mind wander and come up with some ways to decompress from all of your stress. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find fun in this hard time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – The Sun is here to encourage spiritual and physical healing today in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Not only will you be able to let go of the past but you’re going to be open with new people that you meet.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – There could be a clash of core values to manage, between you and your friends. Be careful of getting all twisted in something that’s been blown out of proportion. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you some insights into how to handle this mess.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You may have your reasons to have your walls up so high, but your walls are going to cause problems in all your relationships. Take the day and reflect on why you have your beliefs, and with The Sun in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret) you’re going to be able to see the error in your way.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Your drive right now is to earn money; let your passion motivate you to move forward in this. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you that you can go at your own pace and be as successful as you want to be, making you more confident than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Aquarius – Mercury is moving into your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is causing you to be very responsible. This is something new for you, and you will love the change that it will bring.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Your insecurities are going to get the best of you today, and your romantic relationships are going to suffer. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you and your partner sort everything out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.