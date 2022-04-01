Your Horoscope For Tuesday March 29th
- Aries – Today is a day for planning; things are calm right now but that will change soon. You’re going to be unable to balance work and health, and you may be stretched too thin. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Family) to help you come with up a game plan today.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) keeping you focused on some major responsibilities coming your way. Don’t panic, you’re ready to handle this and you’re going to shine!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – You’ve had to deal with some failures the past couple of days, but don’t beat yourself up about it. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) reminding you of who you are, and you’ll be able to jump back stronger than ever.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You’re always the first one to speak your mind even if others don’t agree with you. But today you’re going to think twice before you speak. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to be able think about other’s feelings before your own for a change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You could have some issues with your circle of friends, and you see that emotions are running high today. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and once you figure out your end you should sit them down and help lead the talk and find your way back to the good times.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You have natural charm and charisma but today, with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image), this is going to be heightened. You’re going to be in a good place to find that special someone, or if you have “your person” today will bring you guys closer.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Your desire for security, comfort and peace is running extremely high today. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you to connect with others but sometimes staying home and connecting with yourself is good too.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with people, inspiring you to go through life with your partner. This is something that you’ve needed for some time now.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Mars in your Fifth House (or Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find simple ways to change your routines. This will help release negative toxins out of you and you’ll be a better person to be around, and your friends will love hanging out with you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You get easily affected by the energy around you so today it may be good for you to stay in your little happy bubble. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you space to grow a thicker skin.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You’ve never been one to lean on others when you need help, but with Mercury in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to find the joy in asking for help. This is going to be a change for you, but it’s going to do wonders in your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – Your long-term goals and performance is playing a big role in your life. But with Mars in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’re going to be fulfilled with both your work life and your friend life, helping you feel great about yourself.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.