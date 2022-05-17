Your Horoscope For Tuesday May 17th
- Aries –You'll be able to look at past relationships in a new light and redefine who you are and what you need in a relationship. Saturn is positioned in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret), which makes you happy as well.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You may meet someone who is very charming and will just knock you off your feet, but you'll need to listen to your intuition today. Saturn occupies your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and if you pursue this relationship, it may end before it begins.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You're going to be in the background of life today as the Moon enters your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). You're accustomed to taking on the bulk of the work and being in charge. With this change you’ll see that you don't always have to be in charge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), so you have the energy and time to add a little extra romance to your relationships. In addition, if you are single, you will send out good vibes and attract people who are compatible with you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You have been working hard for quite some time; don't worry; you'll get your due soon enough. You'll feel like you're on top of the world with Neptune in your Second House (of Self-Worth).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Through trial and error, you gain more insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions. You will be guided by Neptune in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibilities).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Jupiter's transit today is strong enough to influence you for the remainder of the month. Through travel or new experiences, or connections to different cultures and perspectives, it's time to start feeling the effects of the Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). This will enhance your life in more ways than one.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – Before to going any further, take a few moments to focus on yourself. You've been working nonstop. Your Sixth House (of Work and Health) is ruled by Mars, which brings you a sense of peace. Meditate to restore your mental health.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – This is a good time for you to get your confidence back; Neptune shows up just in time in your First House (of Self-Image) to help pull you out of this funk you've been experiencing. Once you find yourself again, you’ll soar higher than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – When you spend time with your family, your spiritual harmony will return. You will find healing and growth in your family and home when Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). Right now, this is exactly what you need, it will help you change your perspective on life and make you happier.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – In addition to getting more from life, you want to be fulfilled emotionally. Your idea of what you need to do is clear, but before you do anything else, you should discuss your goals with the people closest to you. In your Third House (of Communication), Jupiter will help you express what you want. It's a matter of waiting.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color rose gold.
- Pisces – There is a need for you to see things in a new light because Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Eventually, your struggle will be over and you'll be able to move on to do something better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.