Your Horoscope For Tuesday May 24th
- Aries – You can use Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to figure out exactly what's holding you back from everything you've ever desired. You will have a hard time with this, but you will persevere, and you will get through it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – As The Moon enters your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), you may think about your home and family. Several past events may come to mind today and you may be tempted to let these memories control your day, but resist that urge. As you navigate all these new emotions, let your family be there for you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Your need for adventure is greater than ever as you're getting antsy with your daily life. Neptune influences your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) in order to help you find the right path for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You may have good reasons for sheltering yourself from the outside world, but today you may need to venture out. The transit of Saturn in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) may help you deal with any situation that arises today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You will adjust your work ethic and focus more on what you need to do with today's Full Moon in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). It's time to get serious after all the joking around.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Today, Saturn is placing his energy in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning). Having less pressure on you means you'll be able to face the day's challenges with grace. It's your day to shine; you'll feel more comfortable than ever!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Overthinking everything won't serve you well; you're not yourself. Therefore, it isn't the best time to make fast and hasty decisions. Once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image), you will be reminded of who you are and what you stand for.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You're going to feel compelled to contact people you haven't heard from for a while since the Moon is in your Third House (of Communication). Be sure to listen to their ideas as you catch up with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – As social media has become so prevalent in everyday life, you are thinking you need to unplug for a bit and reconnect with yourself. During this time, Saturn will be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) so be a little less active on social media.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – There may be times when you feel like you’re settling for something less than you deserve, and you’re absolutely right! You are an amazing person and should not let anything hold you back. Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), which signifies you are worth a lot.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – The amount of work you have today just keeps getting bigger and bigger. Today, try to focus on yourself. Your Sixth House (of Work and Health) is ruled by Jupiter, so this will be easier for you. Your projects won't be halted.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You're attracted to friendly attention while the Moon is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage). During this transit, everything feels closer and more immediate, and you're going to love every moment of it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.