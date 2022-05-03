Your Horoscope For Tuesday May 3rd
- Aries – You made sure that you really enjoyed your weekend, as you should! But with Pluto in your Sixth Health (of Work and Health) you will have a shift in your priorities and concentrate on work. This may last for a while but once you complete all your work, you’ll be able to have fun!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Yesterday you could’ve heard something that rubbed you the wrong way. Before you react and possibly make matters worse, take a step back and make sure you have the facts. By doing so you could avoid a major falling out. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you express your thoughts in a respectable manner.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – You will be hearing all sorts of whispers and see eyes darting away from you all day. Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you to stay grounded in who you are. You are not defined by other’s thoughts of you. Stay strong and keep your head held high today!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – After the day you had yesterday it may be best if you stay home curled up with a book. You need to spend some time alone and reflect on your past choices. You may seem content with your life, but after today you could see an even better path to go down. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to assist you down this new venture.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Everyone you hold close to your heart has been busy and hard to get in touch with. But with Jupiter in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) you’ll be able to finally get in touch with them! Enjoy this time with them because you may not know when you’ll be able to do this again.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You’ve been working very hard and it will finally pay off! Before you indulge in the reward you should take a step back and think. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to highlight the requirements needed for this next step. There are a lot of things that you need to think about.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – It will serve you well if you don’t take everything at face value today. You need to think about everything that you hear, no matter how good it seems. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) guiding you to the truth.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You could be in some sort of rut now and it may seem like you’ll never get out. Today The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you to tap into your creative side that will help you get out of this rut! Enjoy your day and make the most of it!
- Your day is a 10.
- You may Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you light a fire between you and your special someone. Relax, if things are starting off slow, there’s no underlying meaning to that. You can’t rush something like this. Once things start heating up, you’ll be so happy!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – If you’re not happy with your current financial situation relax as today will be the day your worries end. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and not only will your financial problems be fixed, you’ll also gain so much self-confidence causing you to feel like a new person!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) highlighting your past mistakes to help you grow from them. There’s no reason for you to be embarrassed, the future new you will thank you! The coming weeks are powerful for taking charge of your emotional health and it starts now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Your sense of pride and privacy are strong today and with Saturn in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) these things in moderation can be useful and helpful. If they are overdone these qualities can cause some issues.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is black.