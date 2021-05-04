Your Horoscope For Tuesday May 4th
- Aries – Hold your head high today because The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you the confidence you’ve been missing. You’ve been through a lot and you’ve overcome almost all of it. You deserve to be happy and parading yourself around!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – It’s time for you take a load off and engage in some lighthearted chats with your friends. Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you fully engage with them. It’ll be a nice distraction for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Your morals are going to be put to the test today; think long and hard before you make any choices. The Moon is going to in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help guide you in the right direction.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’re going to want to be in control today; be the natural boss you are and take it. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to keep you focused on the task at hand.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You’re enthusiastic about your projects and hobbies, and while you continue to do them you get a sense of who you are. You’re slowly discovering your strengths and you’re loving what you’re finding. This is all thanks to The Sun, being in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), so hold on to this confidence.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – This is going to be a relationship focused day, with Jupiter in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you get the sparks going in your relationship. This is an important step that needs to be taken now more than ever.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Venus in Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) giving you the break you need so you can recharge your own mental batteries. You focus so much on others and making sure they are good, but you don’t spend enough time worried about yourself, so take some time and take care of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you find that extra energy to accomplish your goals. It’s going to be hard but when you finish it you’re going to feel so good about yourself and you’ll have the means to relax and take a load off.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – Your friends are planning something that’s a bit out of your comfort zone; you don’t like taking risks but there is something to be said for trying new things. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and will help you ease into the idea of a new sense of security.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You could go through some tough times today and instead of taking the whole world on yourself let your friends help you. This could be a challenging task for you, but with Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) your friends are going to prove themselves trustworthy.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Aquarius – Today is a good day to have an open mind about new possibilities that come along with you and your friends. The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to bring you to the fun side of life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Holding on to past transgressions is going to haunt you today, and it’s going to affect your relationships. You’re going to need to talk to everyone who has done you wrong and share your feelings with them. You have help with Mars in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). You’re going to feel so much better once things are out in the open.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.