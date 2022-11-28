Your Horoscope For Tuesday November 28th
- Aries – You might want to explore combining artistic talents with modern tech to overcome a challenge that could arise. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you get the most out of this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You’ve been missing having people around you lately, and today Mars is in your Fourth House Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). This is going to help gather everyone together. You’ll also feel closer to all those you’re with today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You might be distracted by a trip that you’re planning. A friend could call to discuss the trip which doesn’t help. This won’t be hard with Mercury in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you get things done before you head off on your big trip.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Now will be the perfect time to say something to someone that you’ve been meaning to for some time now. Embrace Mars in your Third House (of Communication) so that you’ll be able to air out your thoughts and you’ll feel better for it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You have a very strong will and aren’t afraid to express it. Today you’ll get the chance to take control of the room and let your instincts kick in. This will be a breeze for you as The Sun is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you what you need to do so.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Something could arise today and will cause you to get angry. You can’t be afraid to share your feelings. You’ll be doing everyone a service by telling your truth. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) blessing you with the right energy to handle this messy situation.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You have more internal strength than you show and there’s no need to hide it any longer. You’ll be able to help others in many ways. This is due to Jupiter in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you see your worth, as others too.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’ll be forced to face some of your emotional baggage that you’ve been hiding from. You’ll need to lean on your loved ones. Jupiter is ruling your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’ll feel comforted by them and process all these emotions.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Today you’ll see how others are growing and changing in their life, and you aren’t keeping up. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you find a new path to go down, once you do you’ll feel better about your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – It will serve you well to guard your heart today. You’ll be extra sensitive as the day progresses. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) providing you the space to be able to move past this phase and get back to your normal self.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – We need to have more people like you in places of power. You have the help of Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to encourage you to continue to stick true to who you are, and continue to power through at work.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’ll have to find a way to protect yourself from the harsh words and actions coming your way today. Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making work your main priority. You’ll be so wrapped up in it that you won’t even be bothered by others.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.