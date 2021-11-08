Your Horoscope For Tuesday November 9th
- Aries – You’ve spent enough time slacking off and putting off work, but today your past decisions are catching up to you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the motivation to get up and start your work.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re going to have to tread lightly while navigating through these tough times with your friends. Remember, your body language says so much so make sure your actions are matching what you’re saying. Neptune is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and will help you navigate through your tough day.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) bringing balance and perspective into your closest relationships. This is going to cause you to adjust and adapt to the needs of the relationship. Everyone involved will thank you for this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You’re more inclined to look at the past for answers to your current problems. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you find the best course of action to move forward.
- Your day is.7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – There are some things you must work on to make sure your family is in a good spot. Put everything else on pause and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to make sure everything goes smoothly.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to developing your closest relationships. You’re going to get your reassurance that you’re a good friend by the end of today. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you and your friendship in ways you never thought.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You could be quite motivated to improve areas of life where you’ve been slacking off. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) showing you exactly what needs to be done to make sure you’re on the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – This is the time to set your goals and reconsider your future plans. Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you to make the right choices to make sure you’re on the right path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Don’t get stuck in your ways today; you can no longer think your way is the only way. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you see the error in that thinking. Once you change your thinking, you’ll see your relationships change for the better.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – There’s going to be some group activities today; don’t bail on them even if you’re tired. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the extra boost of energy needed to go out and have some fun! If you don’t go, you’re going to regret it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You’re definitely not yourself; you’re overthinking literally everything and it’s not going to serve you well. Because of this, it’s not the best time to make rash decisions. Things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to push you to take that plunge to do something greater with your life. Hold your head high and push through it; it’s going to do wonders for you and your future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.