Your Horoscope For Tuesday October 11th
- Aries – It will serve you well to cook a romantic dinner for your loved one and make this night as special as you can for them. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) providing you with the right energy to make this night something they’ll never forget.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – As a control freak, you’re going to have to learn to let go and let others make their own choices. This is going to take a lot of energy but thankfully Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you navigate this new change in your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – There are a lot of moving parts going on in your life today. You’re going to have to pump the breaks on some things. This is going to be a challenge but don’t sweat it, Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) helping you realize where you need to make the changes needed.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’ve been working hard to make the needed changes in your life; it’s been a long journey but don’t give up. The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’ll be able to see the changes in all aspects of your life. Today will be a good day for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You’re going to soon realize you can’t continue running in all directions. You’re going to make yourself crazy! Take a couple breaths and give yourself to Jupiter in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and take some time for yourself and relax!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Today is going to teach you how to appreciate the little things. You have numerous blessings in your life, but you tend to overlook them. Since Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll be able to see all the blessings and be a happier person for it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – When it comes to matters of love and romance, you may need to tone things down. Being super aggressive may not have the effect that you’re hoping for. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you navigate this new approach to your love life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – There are terrific opportunities for you to strengthen the bonds you have with the people you care about the most. This is all thanks to Uranus being in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). Be sure to make the most of this opportunity and make sure it lasts a long time.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – You may want to take a more conservative approach to your actions today. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) pushing you to act in the best ways to produce the outcomes you want to see.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you see the benefits of staying by yourself today. There is a lot going on in the world and in your life, and you can’t control it all. But after taking the day to yourself and focusing on what’s truly important, you’ll be able to get the confidence to complete things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – You and the people who you deeply care about are going through a lot. There’s no clear way to get through it, but together you will! Thanks to Mercury in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), you and the others will be filled with the energy needed to find a creative way to get through this.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Today is not the best time to start on a new journey. Although that may be difficult to hear, don’t worry your time will come. The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) making sure you’re still focusing on your dreams. It will also give you the knowledge you need to move forward when the time is right.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.