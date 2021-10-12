Your Horoscope For Tuesday October 12th
- Aries – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to push you to take that plunge to do something greater with your life. Hold your head high and push through it, it’s going to do wonders for you and your future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – Take some time for yourself today and listen to your body. With Pluto in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) it will help encourage you to make this positive change so you can feel better about yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – You tend to be practical and businesslike by nature, but with Mars in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to start seeing the benefits of being easy going and flexible with your thinking. This is going to be a long journey for you, but this change will be a step in the right direction.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you make sure your relationship is a priority. By taking this time to reassure your partner they mean the world to you, it will do wonders for the both of you and bring you closer together.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You seem to have forgotten your potential and it’s bringing you down. You need to stop thinking badly about yourself and Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you get your spark back.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You’re going to be on the top of your game today. You know what you have to do, and you’re not afraid to suck up to get where you see yourself going. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay focused.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you find a creative way to express yourself. You have a lot on your mind and it will be good for you to let go of some hard things. Also make sure you think outside the box because that’s when the real magic comes out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You’ve been digging yourself into your work and other projects. But you’re going to need to connect with your family and your loved ones because at the end of the day, they will be the ones you find peace with. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) encouraging you to make the most of this time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – If you’ve been feeling kind of bad these past few days today could be a change for you. The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you that little confidence you’ve been missing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) encouraging you to have that heart to heart with someone close to you. What you have to say may be serious and uncomfortable but with Mercury’s help you’ll be able to get your point across in a loving manner.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – It’s time for you to break out of old, stale routines and habits and with Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be the most excitement you’ve had in a while. Just do something small that breaks the mold and if you find one thing that differs from the norm, then the rest will be easier.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – You’re going to be put in some situations today and you’re going to shine like the star you are. You’re also going to get help from Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you that major confidence boost you need to get things done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.