Your Horoscope For Tuesday October 26th
- Aries – You’re going to encounter some new people today who may bring your life some perspective and challenge you a bit. Venus is in your in Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to allow you to be more open to other points of view.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – There’s some probability that you’ll want to escape from reality today. You’re just not ready to face the demands that are being asked of you. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to urge you to take the day off and focus on your mental health.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You’re finding it hard to focus on things that you need to do. Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). This is causing you to think about the places you want to explore and cultures you want to learn more about. Embrace this feeling.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You’re a reserved person, and not very willing to share your thoughts and concerns with other people. But with the Mercury retrograde affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it’s going to help you find the confidence to share your thoughts.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Jupiter moves into your Third House (of Communication), which will do wonders for you because you just hear what you want and react without getting the full story. You’re going to have to change your ways because it’s causing a lot of problems. This is going to be hard at first, but with some patience you’ll feel more comfortable with this change.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You’ve been careful with your finances, and you have a strong sense of what's possible for you. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you get the confidence you need to continue your hard work so that you can enjoy the benefits of it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Your desire to enjoy new things and to experiment continues to occur. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the little extra boost you need to think and live outside the box.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Spending time with friends will provide a delightful diversion that you need. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you connect with your friends. So, at lunch time don’t hide behind a screen, make some plans to meet up with them and have fun.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – A flip has switched and your main priority is how can you work and make your presence known in the community. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you make better choices in your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You’re investing more energy into your ambitions, but this drive can clash with your desire to be a free spirit. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you figure out what it is exactly that you want and need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Before you lend a hand to others, have you made sure things at home are good? Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making your family matters a major priority for you. You can’t help others if you can’t even help yourself and your family.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.