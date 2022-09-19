Your Horoscope For Tuesday September 20th

Aries – Don't stress too much about your finances right now, you’re very resourceful. Saturn is positioned in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you stay motivated and focused. In the long run, this tiny sacrifice will pay off hugely.

Your day is a 6.

Your energy color is green.

Taurus – Making sure you and your partner are on the same page will serve both of you well if you talk to each other and listen. As Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), you can strengthen your bond with them.

Your day is a 7.

Your energy color is white.

Gemini – Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), so you won't want to answer the phone today. Lack of physical stamina and mental energy makes you feel out of sorts. Watch a movie after you've gotten the endorphins flowing to get your mojo back.

Your day is a 6.

Your energy color is pink.

Cancer – In some relationships, expectations may need to be adjusted, but others can feel out of sync. You’ll be able to adjust your view of life and make the best decisions for your future when Venus enters your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).

Your day is a 6.

Your energy color is yellow.

Leo – Maybe your friends' drama is the answer you've been searching forin your work and you don't realize it. It's a good distraction to listen to your friends. You sometimes need to look outside the box for answers when Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance).

Your day is a 7.

Your energy color is brown.

Virgo – You may struggle today with not wanting to do anything. Try finding a distraction. During Jupiter's transit of your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), work out, read a thrilling book, or watch a funny movie. It may make your lethargy disappear.

Your day is a 9.

Your energy color is blue.

Libra – Today may be the day you finally get the break you've been wishing for. Taking care of your family, work, and social obligations has left you with no time for yourself. It's a good day to take care of yourself because Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).

Your day is a 10. Your energy color is red.

Scorpio – It's likely you'll hear gossip today that could anger you, even though you know it's not true. Work today will serve as a great distraction for you, so take a break and refocus. You can drown out background noise with Saturn in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility).

Your day is a 6.

Your energy color is purple.

Sagittarius – Even though you may not have time to spend with your family today, you should make the effort. The only way you will be able to get through what you are going through is to rely on them. You can see the light at the end of the tunnel with Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security).

Your day is an 8.

Your energy color is rose gold.

Capricorn – It's the Moon's turn to move into your Third House (of Communication) and you'll feel compelled to reconnect with old friends. You should really listen to their thoughts when you're catching up with them.

Your day is a 9.

Your energy color is maroon.

Aquarius – It’s possible that you feel lethargic with motivation today. You may become extremely irritable while feeling this way. Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), which suggests you should go to a movie, preferably a thriller or action movie.

Your day is a 6.

Your energy color is orange.

Pisces – As the Moon is aligned in your First House (of Self-Image), you may wish to ask advice about relationship issues that have been bothering you lately. It's important not to jump to any wrong conclusions about your partnership (current or prospective). Ask the right person.

Your day is a 7.

Your energy color is black.