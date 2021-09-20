Your Horoscope For Tuesday September 21st
- Aries – Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making today all about making plans with your friends and having fun. You’ve been working nonstop and focusing all your attention on work so now it’s time to think about you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Take the day and organize your home and your relationships with your family and friends. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to cleanse your soul allowing you to make the most of what this day has to offer you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – It’s time for you to hop back into the social scene. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help fuel you with positive energy to share with your friends. You need your friends to help get you over this little hump and then you’ll be free and ready to live your best life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Your insecurities are going to get the best of you today, and your romantic relationships are going to suffer. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you and your partner sort everything out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) encouraging you to have that heart to heart with someone close to you. What you have to say may be serious and uncomfortable but with this comforting energy you’ll be able to have this conversation and you’ll both be better off that you did.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Virgo – You may have your reasons to have your walls up so high, but your walls are going to cause problems in all your relationships. Take the day and reflect on why you have your beliefs, and with The Sun in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret), you’re going to be able to see the errors in your way.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and your attention is turned to your partner. You’re not only going to increase your closeness by your intimacy but you’re also going to find other ways to serve the person you love.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Pluto is heading to your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to pay close attention to your daily routines, health and work. With this new focus on your life you’ll be able to accomplish more than ever before.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) making it easy to feel good about yourself and your relationships today. Take this energy and put it towards doing something good for your community during a time like this.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) putting you in good shape for sniffing out overlooked assets and making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Press the pause button on this new relationship that’s brewing. It’s all smoke and mirrors and you’re blinded right now. But with Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to finally listen to your gut and walk away.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You could get a second chance or new look at something important to you now that you’re in a better headspace. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the confidence to go down this journey.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.