Your Horoscope For Tuesday September 27th
- Aries – Currently, Jupiter occupies your Ninth House (of Higher Learning and Belief Systems), making your mind a sponge that’s eager to soak up information. It is almost entirely fantasy and fiction that you hear about in the news so before taking action, verify the information. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Today, you can excel in many areas. The key to winning others' hearts is to be yourself. Whether you've noticed it or not, you have a gracious manner that attracts people. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you realize this is not a fluke. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Due to Jupiter's placement in your Third House (of Communication), you may have an intense discussion with your significant other today. There is a possibility that the topic of marriage will come up as the relationship progresses. And if you’re already married, you may have a new responsibility, such as a house or child. And if you’re single, you can expect to meet someone new and exciting who will to you on many levels. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Your intuition is especially strong today. If this is a relatively new experience for you, you may not know how to maximize it. The presence of Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) will show you the best way to use it to get everything you want, especially at work. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is white.
- Leo – If you are feeling needy today, consider looking to others for advice. It is possible that close partners will make light of the situation, so maybe seek out someone not as close to you. During Mercury's transit through your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), you can enjoy some relaxing downtime, which will help you reflect on what’s bothering you. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – What are the benefits of having a positive attitude? Neptune in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Goals) to show you the results. During this time, you are also likely to feel intuitive. It's working, so keep doing what you're doing to make all of this happen! Your day is a 10. Your energy color is green.
- Libra – A last-minute adventure might be in store for you today. Make sure you don't miss out! This opportunity could be exactly what you've been looking for. You'll find adventure expands your world just the way you want, whether it's a journey or a lecture when Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Today promises to be stimulating as well as enjoyable. Have fun! Your day is a 7. Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – You might feel like getting outdoors today since The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Health and Work). Taking a ride in a convertible will refresh your spirit. You live a happy life so make a point of giving thanks for all you have tonight as you enjoy your meal with others. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Are you harboring a secret desire for someone who thinks of you only as a friend? If that's not the case, don't be surprised. Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth, Undoing, Privacy and Secrets) today, which could reveal a secret passion for your friend! Fantasy turned into reality can sometimes be a letdown. Before moving forward, pay attention to your reaction. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) today, giving you the confidence you've been lacking. It's been a long road for you, but you've overcome almost all of your troubles. Having fun and being proud of yourself is something you deserve! Your day is a 9. Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Especially for creative or written projects, a partner can add tremendous value. Discover how an idea blossoms into a whole field of creativity. In the air, there is more going on than meets the eye. Your only limit is your own imagination when Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), which means that even if you are not romantically involved at the moment, there is potential! It is possible that a new person will come into your life to guide you in a new direction intellectually or spiritually, even if nothing else. In no time at all, you will feel transformed. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is brown.