Your Horoscope For Tuesday September 28th
- Aries – The phrase “new year new me” is finally coming true for you. You’re attitude towards life and how you handle things is different; it was a long process but you are finally making the necessary changes! You can thank Mars being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) for helping you out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Today may start off a little rocky for you. Don’t stress about it too much because after you deal with everything it will end on a great note. You could have an issue with people around you, and the best thing to do is talk to them about it. And with Venus in your Third House (of Communication) everybody will feel heard and be able to move forward.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You tend to be the alpha of your pack; there’s nothing wrong with that, BUT every once in a while it would be nice if you let someone help you. There’s only so much you can do on your own before you burn out! Mercury is coming into your First House (of Self-Image), helping you see that you’re not less of a person for getting help.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to encourage you to improve your daily life to something healthier and more sustainable. This is a change that should’ve happened a long time ago, but better late than never as they say.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – There could be some changes that arise today that will affect you and your life. Don’t stress out; these are going to be good changes and you’re ready for some good things to come your way. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret) helping you see the good in change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful from time to time. Why fix something when it’s not broken. You’re soaring in all aspects of your life so just kick back and relax.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libbra – A flip has switched and your main priority is how can you work and make your presence known in the community. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you make better choices in your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – There could be a clash of core values to manage between you and your friends. Watch out for getting all twisted in something that’s been blown out of proportion. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you some insights into how to handle this mess.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is moving into your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is causing you to be very responsible. This is something new for you, and you will love the change it will bring.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Your friendships are a little rocky today; take some time and reconnect with them. Yes, life gets busy but your friends need to be a major priority. Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to give you that push you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Since The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it’s going to be helping you see the good in finding adventure. It may not come in the ways you expect but if you keep an open mind then you’ll be able to enjoy everything it has to offer.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You need to have a serious sit down with your family. Don’t delay any longer; what you have to share is very important and should not be taken lightly. Just know that Mercury is by your side in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the touch of confidence you’re missing.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.