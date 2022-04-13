Your Horoscope For Wednesday April 13th
- Aries – Today, your artistic abilities may seem a bit stifled. Despite being eager to finish a project, you may not know what to do with it at this point. Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and if you take the day and do something else, your ideas will soon start to flow as if by magic.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Since the Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) today and you may feel a strong desire to get out and socialize. Try and connect with your friends, so you can catch up and make up for lost time. And if they are busy, carve out some definite time in the future to re-connect.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today you may receive an invitation to a social event that you'll really enjoy. Unfortunately, you might also find that other responsibilities interfere with your plans, leaving you disappointed. With the Moon in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), you will find a way to fulfill your obligations, allowing you to be free to go.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – The chance to visit a place you've always wanted could come your way today. It could be an exciting experience but making the arrangements might prove difficult. Mercury in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) and can help you deal with any obstacles you may come across.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – Today, you might spend a lot of time dreaming of adventure, perhaps involving travel. Your routine probably bores you and you want to do something to break it. With Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), you'll come up with easy ways to get the adventure you so desperately crave.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You may be very eager to see a romantic partner today with Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). If they can’t find he time, believe them when they say there are responsibilities to attend to! The worst that could happen is you’ll have to wait for another day. Have a little faith and hang in there!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – Feeling a little out of sorts today could be caused by your overindulging in food and drink over the past few days. You may even wonder if all the fun was worth it! As Uranus occupies your First House (of Self-Image), paying careful attention to yourself will get you back to normal in no time. Take care. You don't want to feel like this again.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you are going through many changes. You need to find some peace for yourself, even if that comes at the expense of your family, kids, or romantic partners. Take the time you need to care for yourself so you can be there for others in your life.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – When a family member is moody, you might not know what's bothering them. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), helping you reach out to this person so they know you are there for them. There's no need to worry about them - they just have some minor problems to work out.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn –You have some serious thinking to do, and you might feel that the best thing for you to do is to be by yourself for a while. This makes perfect sense since Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth, Undoing, Privacy, and Secrets). Today, you won't be able to make decisions easily, so don't force them. Sometimes, if you forget about things for a while, they come together faster.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – It is possible that money problems are on your mind more than necessary. Don’t blow them out of proportion and think they are worse than they really are. Venus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), to help you remain calm and come up with a few temporary solutions to get things back on track.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – You could look in the mirror today and feel anxious about your appearance. Perhaps you are feeling a little under the weather and look a little tired. Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), to help you. Getting back to your old self probably just requires a little rest.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.