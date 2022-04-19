Your Horoscope For Wednesday April 20th
- Aries – You will have a difficult time balancing your need for independence with your strong desire to stick with what you know. You are being pushed to become more self-aware by Saturn, in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Things will be so much better for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Despite feeling overwhelmed or frustrated by things out of your control, Mars, in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), will allow you to find fun and creative ways to release that tension. If you want to get lost in the music, go for a walk or a run in the park with your friends.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Logic is being applied to situations because you have read between the lines. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), which boosts your already keen eye for detail, but no one can pull a fast one on you. You normally have good instincts, and this extra energy will help you focus on them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Today the Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you will see the joy of being in the background of your life. It's so natural for you to take the lion's share of the work and to be in charge. Today will show you that you do not always have to be in charge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Your tendency today is to look backwards for answers to your problems. Mars will be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you determine the best course of action.
- Your day is.7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – As you've been busy with work and family matters, you haven't realized what's going on in the background. You have been thinking about the drama you once had with someone close to you. This is a good time to talk and listen to each other since Venus is in your Third House (of Communication).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You have a lot to deal with in your chaotic life, but the Moon and Mars align in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), so you have one less thing to worry about. As a result, your home life will have a fresh spirit, and you'll be excited to interact with those closest to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – There is a possibility that you will receive a financial windfall. It may not be a lottery win or anything like that, but it's something you've worked very hard for and is finally working out. The money you need will come to you at the right time since Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – You’re feeling yourself today, and there seems as if nothing that can stand in your way. You can thank The Moon that’s in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you have this extra confidence in yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You are well suited to sniff out overlooked assets and make all of your money worries a thing of the past because the Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). However, do not become too comfortable because you don't want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – This could be a difficult day for you. There is something in the air, but with Pluto in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) you can keep focused on your work and avoid unnecessary drama.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), which will strengthen your relationship with your partner. Furthermore, it will remind you how important this person is to you, so hold on tight!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.