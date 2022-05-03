Your Horoscope For Wednesday April 27th
- Aries – Whenever possible, avoid working on creative projects right now, since your mind might not be very clear, and you may not be happy with the results. This is a good day for routine work that doesn’t require much concentration, since Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus –The alignment of Venus and Mercury is helping you to assess your involvement in a particular relationship, making its presence felt in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). As of right now, you are more likely to notice faults than highlights. If you can give each other constructive criticism, talking things through might be beneficial.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Your community may be very busy on this day, with rallies, protests, or other public gatherings. But with Mercury in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Growth), staying home will benefit you more today. You can also protest with your wallet or vote.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Depending on the information you receive today, you may or may not take a certain course of action in the future. Don't be surprised, however, if the information is vague and needs clarification, so reach out to the person who can best explain it to you. You want to make up your mind as soon as possible as Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Do you feel unhappy or uncertain about your current job and are thinking about making a change? Before you make any rash decisions take time to think through everything. In the Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), Mercury will be there to guide you towards the best path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – As The Sun enters your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) continue your quest for knowledge. Now is the perfect time to go back to school if you've been thinking about it. No matter what your subject you choose, you'll be taken on a journey.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Today's environment could seem a little surreal. When someone gives you a weird vibe, keep in mind that everything they say should be taken with a grain of salt. You will have The Moon in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) supporting your beliefs. Take the time to learn the facts before you act. It will be worth it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You may have to exert extra effort to communicate today, but don't worry since Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication). Your business partner or romantic partner may seem to be hiding things from you. Don't hesitate to ask. It is unlikely that your friend will tell you what the issue is, but he or she will assure you that it is nothing to do with you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Thanks to Venus entering your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), your productivity will be boosted. You'll be focusing on self-discipline and forming better habits. It will be tedious, but you must focus.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – As Jupiter is in your Fourth House (of Families, Homes, Roots, and Security), keeping in touch with a loved one could be challenging today. There is a good chance that your friend is not in control of what caused the silence, and it could be related to an unexpected crisis. Please be patient.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – Do you have problems with your home's lighting or heating? If so, a professional may not be available today. Do not be alarmed. This is a temporary inconvenience. Jupiter occupies your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) encouraging you to view it as an adventure!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You may wish to seek advice on certain matters related to your relationship that have been concerning you recently as the Moon is aligned in your First House (of Self-Image). This aspect of your partnership (current or prospective) is very important to you, so you don't want to jump to any wrong conclusions
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.