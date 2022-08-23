Your Horoscope For Wednesday August 24th
- Aries – Being hasty won't serve you well. Take your time before you speak. As Mars is in your Third House (of Communication), you should properly share your troubles with those you care about.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Because you've been so focused on work, you haven't enjoyed the results. I have good news! As Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you will feel rested and energetic!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – As friends and family reunite in your home, Mercury rules your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). Perhaps you are hosting a metaphysics, psychic, or arts event for friends and acquaintances. Although the discussion will be intense, it will still be fascinating.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You don't feel like talking today, but those around you don't pick up on that. Your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) is being affected by the Moon, giving you a change of heart to better handle their intrusive behavior.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You should take full advantage of Pluto's influence in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). Having fun will allow you to forget about all the drama.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Your neighborhood might host group activities with a social, ecological, or humanitarian focus today. It is possible to run into friends in the process, and everyone may be caught up in the excitement. Due to The Moon in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), pay attention and think carefully about what you learn. Your future might depend on it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You're going to be surrounded by people who are running hot and cold along with you. Keeping a level head is the best course of action. You can be patient with them and be a supporting friend to them with Pluto in your Seventh House (of Partnerships and Marriage).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You are encouraged to take the proper steps in your career through Mars' placement in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). Taking on all the new responsibilities at this stage is the best thing that could happen.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You might just venture out completely on your own instead of waiting for others to catch up. If you choose your own path, you will have so much more respect for yourself. Mars and Venus are entering your Second House (of Self-worth and Money), so you're going to be so happy you took the initiative.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Your current situation is being approached with more logic. Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) is governed by Mercury. Your detail-oriented mind will be boosted, but you won't be fooled by anyone. You normally follow your instincts, and this extra energy will help you do so.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – The news you're going to hear today will rock your world. Rather than letting it bring you down, you'll realize how strong you are. It will be Mercury in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), and you will find out that you don't really need your friends for moral support.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – There is a possibility that you will experience some vivid, inspirational, and intense dreams or visions today. Your higher self can provide you with valuable insights if you keep a record of them. You may gain some deep insights into yourself and the world as Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.