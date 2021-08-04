Your Horoscope For Wednesday August 4th
- Aries – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making sure you look at your resources before you make any decisions. You don’t have to spend money to be happy. In the long run you need to find happiness in yourself before you can look to other things to make you happy.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you realize that you need some time to rest up and focus on yourself. So, take it easy, and try to focus on your mental health today.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Your attitude towards life and how you handle things are different; it was a long process but you’ve finally gotten to where you want to be. It’s all thanks to the help you received from Mars being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You may find out some information about your loved ones that will throw you off guard. Let Venus guide you in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you talk about what’s going on and hopefully move forward.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) showing you how much potential you have to accomplish your goals. You may think you’re not good enough but Uranus’ energy is going to prove you wrong.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You need to stick to the facts today because people are going to try and convince you otherwise. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you stay true to your beliefs allowing you to stick up for yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You’ve set your goals high today and with The Sun in your First House (of Self-Image) you’ll get the boost of confidence you need. There’s no time for second guessing right now; stay strong and you’ll get through everything just fine.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – The energy today is going to keep you grounded, but don’t forget about your dreams. You need to make sure you’re in the right place before you can move forward with the rest of your life. Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the courage you need to press the pause button.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Today you’re going to be able to work on your communication skills because you think you’re great at it, but there is always a disconnect between you and others. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you learn the importance of listening to others.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Aquarius – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling kinda distant with work and all the added stress; take some time and regroup with those closest to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to encourage you to be more focused on your work and reaching the next level career wise. It’s time for you to get your hands a little dirty and work up a sweat, because nothing in life comes easy.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.