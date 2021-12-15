Your Horoscope For Wednesday December 15th
- Aries – The excitement is gone with you and your loved one and there’s tension today when it comes to your relationship. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). This energy is going to remind you both why you fell in love to begin with. Take time and talk to your partner and spice things up a bit.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You’re going to have to think outside the box today. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) providing you the tools to be successful. Don’t be afraid to go down a path that’s full of uncertainty; it may be the best path for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You’re going on this journey of learning about new things and people, but your emotional perception is going to be clouded. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) urging you to take a break from it all and regroup. It’s good to focus on yourself every once and awhile in order to move forward in life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You need to get your confidence back; Neptune is showing up at the right time in your First House (of Self-Image) to help pull you out of this funk you’ve been in. Once you find yourself again, you’re going to soar higher than ever before.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Spend some time with your family today; you may not think you have the time, but you need to make it. You’re going through a lot right now, and the only way you’re going to get through it is by leaning on them. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you see the light at the end of the tunnel.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You have a lot on your mind and if you don’t share your thoughts soon you might lose your cool on some innocent person. Take advantage of the fact that Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) so that you can freely express what you’re feeling.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – You’ve been hanging around to try and find a purpose in your life; Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you see things in a new light. The struggle is going to be over soon enough and you’re going to be able to make your move to do something better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – There are going to be small things that can offset your mood today. Don’t get too bummed out by this; they are things you can’t control. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make sure your focus stays on the work that you need to complete.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – It’s time to turn your life around. Look at the habits you’ve formed; are there any bad ones you want to break? With Mercury in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) breaking these bad habits will be easier for you, and you’ll be able to replace them with healthy new ones.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – You’re finally going to be paying attention to your finances and become more diligent about spending. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you find ways to cut back and be smart about where your money goes.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You may be offered an amazing opportunity today, but before you accept it take a minute to think about everything that’s involved. Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you clearly see what’s right in front of you and help you decide whether you should take it or not.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you change your thinking about your body and turn it into something positive. This is also going to help you feel confident with your sexuality and you’ll be surprised with how that improves your love life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.