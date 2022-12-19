Your Horoscope For Wednesday December 21st
- Aries – Today’s Jupiter-Uranus trine is present in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helps liberate you from a confining situation and worries. This transit opens you up to new energies, approaches and attitudes. Your close friends want you to succeed. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Something out of the blue might catch your eye today. Take the time to learn more about it. With Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) your desire for knowledge is in overdrive and this thing could be your answer. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – The conversations with friends today may become very deep, and you will learn a lot about yourself. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you see your true inner purpose. You’ll also gain so much confidence from it. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You’re feeling social today, and needing a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help connect you to people who understand you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Work has taken over your life to the point that you don’t know what to do for fun. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) providing you the space today to figure this out. What makes you you? After some reflecting, you’re going to feel like your old self again. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) creating some opportunities for you to do some community service. This will be a good distraction for you, take your mind off the things that are stressing you out and put your energy towards something good. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is white.
- Libra – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – It will serve you well if you stay to yourself today. You may rub people the wrong way and vice versa. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret), giving you the security of being alone. Once this cloud passes, you’ll be back to your social ways. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Work has been crazy and creating a barrier between you and everything you enjoy in life. Well, today Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) creating time for you to spend with your loved ones today and have some fun. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You’ve set your goals high today and with The Sun in your First House (of Self-Image) you’ll get the boost of confidence you need to go through the day. There’s no time for second guessing right now, stay strong in who you are and you’ll get through it. Your day is a 9.Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) creating great conversation with anyone you come into contact with today. You’re such a charming person and will lift anyone’s spirit and someone you talk to could be that special someone. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – You seem to be running into the same situations that end the same way. It's time for you to look at you, and stop blaming others. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting some issues that you may need undoing. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is orange.