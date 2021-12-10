Your Horoscope For Wednesday December 8th
- Aries – There’s some tension in your workplace but it's best not to get involved in any of it. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you be the voice of reason. You’re going to help everyone get on the same page and create a better work environment.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You have a lot on your plate but it’s not going to stop your friends from reaching out to you with their problems. Today you need to make time for them, and with Pluto in your Third House (of Communication) you’ll be the right person for the job.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You have the cleaning bug today, but don’t just focus on the physical things. Take this time and The Sun’s energy in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help clear all the negative energy out. You’ll be so happy that you did this today.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You and your friends could be planning something fun for the weekend, but you all aren’t sure what yet. Let the energy coming from Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) help you come up with a game plan for the weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – You’re going to have the opportunity to go deeper with your close friends. With Venus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to see the transformation of your friendships right in front of you. Sharing deep thoughts will do wonders for relationships.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You normally have the confidence to power through the day but there’s something in the air that is going to cause you to start questioning everything. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making you remember just how strong of a person you are.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You’re going to be pulled into seclusion today as Jupiter enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). You’re going to need a breather, so don’t push yourself too hard today or the coming days. Make sure that your spirit batteries are charged up.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You don’t compare your life to others, but with social media taking over your time it’s hard not to! Save up for your dream vacation and once there you’ll make your friends jealous. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you with this new way of thinking.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been living your life one day at a time, but it seems to be the same old same old. You’re dying for some adventure, and with Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to be able to find the perfect adventure to add some spice to your daily life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you realize your work ethic may need some adjustments. Spend the day trying to come up with ways to get more focused at work. Don’t push this off because your work will start to pile up.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – You’re holding onto your strong presence while The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to make great impressions everywhere you turn, so make sure you’re not hiding, and you look your best. You’ll surprised with what opportunities come your way.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – It may serve you well to stick to your daily routine today and don’t go too far off course. There are going to be a lot of people trying to sway you into different directions. Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you stay true to you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.