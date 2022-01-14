Your Horoscope For Wednesday January 12th
- Aries – You’ve been trying to ignore some personal issues but today they’re going to make their presence known and you can no longer run away from them. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) so take some time for yourself and try and figure out what the real issue is so you can work past it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Taurus – You’ve been working nonstop and before you go any further you should take some time and focus on yourself. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you that peace of mind. Sit back and do some meditation and get your mental health back to working order.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Work has taken over your life to the point that you don’t know what you like to do for fun anymore. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) providing you with the space to figure this out. After some time reflecting, you’re going to feel like your old self again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’re in a talkative mood today, and with Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) it’s going to be easy for you to share what’s on your mind. Use this time to talk and listen to others who need someone to hear them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and your focus is on your friends, associates and your dreams. You’re going to have to reevaluate your relationships and if you have to change some things about yourself, just do it!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – It should be advised to watch your attitude towards your loved ones; just because you’re stressed doesn’t mean you can take it out on them. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it easier for you to talk through your feelings and lean on them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You’re getting very antsy with your daily life and your need for an adventure is greater than ever. Neptune is your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you find the right path for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – You’re going to be on the top of your game today. You know what you have to do, and you’re not afraid to do what it takes to get to the next level. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay focused.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to see more options and possibilities. This mindset, however, can distract you from the tasks you have to do, so try and stay focused on what needs to get done.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – The environment that you spend most of your time in is starting to feel a little overwhelming for you. Before you make some drastic changes, start by redecorating and organizing everything. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you be calm and Zen like.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – Look out for committing to something that seems beyond your means today. It may seem scary at first, but once you start doing it, you’ll be glad that you did. The Moon is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) and that’s going to affect how you deal with this lack of confidence.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Don’t run around in circles trying to fix everything in your life. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help shed light on some small ways you can change yourself, so you don’t have to go crazy.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.