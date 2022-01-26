Your Horoscope For Wednesday January 26th
- Aries – Mars is making its way through your Sixth House (of Work and Health). There’s potential for satisfying hard work towards straightening out your health. You may be encountering a new idea or program that will truly benefit you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a very powerful cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and become the best you and you’re going to be able to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry on to everything you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – You’ve been trying to make some much-needed changes to your daily routine, but it is hard to break your bad habits. Need some extra motivation? Well good news; Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). This energy will get you and keep you motivated to make these changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – You’re going to have a mental switch go off and you’re going to come to the realization that things you thought meant the world to you really aren’t all that important. You can thank Saturn for being in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) because this is going to result in you having some inner peace.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You may hear things today that upset you, but you should take everything you hear with a grain of salt. Instead, you should focus on inner healing and connecting with those you love most. Take advantage of Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you along this journey.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility), you’re going to make excellent progress at work and now is the time to show off your talents. You’ve gotten a lot better at balancing many different things at once, and you’ve never failed and don’t plan to start now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You need to listen to others and gain more perspective in your life. Venus is in your in Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and by allowing yourself to be open to what others are saying you’re going to be more confident.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Throughout the day you will be frazzled and stressed out. Instead of jumping onto social media you should do something that’s fun and productive. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to find the best way to relax and rewind.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – Everything regarding your relationship is going in the right direction, but don’t rush into the intimate stage just yet. You need to hit pause, and with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) things are going to be clear as to whether you should go there or not.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who’ve you’ve had your eye on for a while. They’ll see how wonderful you are, and they’ll realize how lucky they are to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Aquarius – There’s some fierce energy surrounding you today; use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar, and you could finally get the recognition you’ve been craving for some time now. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – You have a lot to talk about with your friends today so make yourself a cup of tea and start spilling it as well. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) making it a fun and eventful day for you and your friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.