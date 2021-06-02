Your Horoscope For Wednesday June 2nd
- Aries – Today is not the day to take it easy; you have so much to get done. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the drive and motivation to get down to business and get your work done.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You’ll be attracted to faraway places but before you pack your bags and bolt do some research. Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to fuel this desire to explore and learn new things; just make sure the timing is right.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You could have some issues with your circle of friends. Instead of stirring up more drama think about what’s rally causing all the tension. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you and your friends talk this out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – The matters going on today will put you in a tizzy; before you let that affect you take a step back and count to ten. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secrets) helping you get the peace of mind you desperately need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You and your partner have not been seeing eye-to-eye lately and that’s causing a lot of tension between the two of you. But Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you guys will be able to talk freely and be able to clear up any confusion.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image); you’ve always been complimented by those around you but you never believe them. There’s going to be a shift in your thinking and you’re going to think more highly of yourself. Hold on to this energy shift and never let go of it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – Step back from the hustle and bustle and take some time to rest and restore your spirit. Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) showing you how to balance work and relaxation. You need to make sure you that your mental health is in tact too.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – The Moon spends the day in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) encouraging you to seek out more adventure, learning and experience. You’re going to feel drawn to activities that inspire and feed your energy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – With everything that is going on around you, money should be the last of your concerns. With The Moon being in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’re going to feel a sense of relief because you’ll find some extra money just lying around. Remember every penny counts and you’ll be surprised what it can add up to.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You may need to be there for your friends today; this is going to be something new for you. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making you the light that they need to lift their spirits. You’re going to feel so good about yourself afterwards and you’ll want to spend even more time with them.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’re going to be “cleaning house” and clearing out all the junk that is bringing you negative energy. Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to make this transformation a little bit easier for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. You’ve been looking in all the wrong places and the answer could be as simple as reconnecting with your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.