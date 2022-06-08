Your Horoscope For Wednesday June 8th
- Aries – You need to get out as soon as possible because you're getting stir crazy. Together, plan an outdoor activity that you can do with a friend. With Jupiter in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), this outing will clear your mind and prepare you for the upcoming week. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Do not fall into temptation today and fight fire with fire, because people are going to try and test you. Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) is putting a heavy focus on your instincts in this time of transition. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – There isn't a moment when you don't plan every little detail of your life; you don't like surprises. It is clear that this is no way to live your life with Mercury in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). You'll have to learn to be more flexible with this first step. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You will have an awakening and realize that so much more is possible. It's good where you are now, but imagine what it will be like if you succeed in reaching these new goals. Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) gives you the opportunity to think about what steps you need to take to reach your full potential today. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – Your partner and you have been battling for some time; you feel you're right in your ways and won't budge. This change will allow you and your partner to become closer than ever before since Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Your day is a 7. Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You will benefit from taking the day to clean up around the house. You will stay focused on the task at hand with Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility). You'll feel much better once you get things done. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – Your need to belong to something greater than yourself is manifesting itself today, and you feel social. Your Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) today, helping you to gain the confidence you need to move forward. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – The planet Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication), encouraging you to speak openly with someone close to you. Despite what you have to say being serious and uncomfortable, it will be easier for you to have this conversation, and both of you will benefit from it. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – You will interact differently today depending on how you feel about a memory from the past. The planetary transit of Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) will inspire you to share your thoughts with others. If you don't hide anymore, you'll feel so much better. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You shouldn't worry if you're stuck on an important project. That doesn't mean you are not capable of completing it. Mercury is in your second house (of Self-Worth and Money), reminding you to be strong while completing all your tasks. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – Today, your positive strength is particularly evident. Positive energy will radiate from you, you'll be more serene, and your mental state will be improved. You are getting a taste of how nice it will be to have Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image). Your day is a 10. Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Jupiter is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), urging you to take some time for yourself. You'll be able to connect with your family as well. You deserve this time to kick back and relax since you've been going nonstop. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is black.