Your Horoscope For Wednesday June 9th
- Aries – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage); you have some issues with your significant other and it’s best to deal with them one on one. You’ve said your peace before but if you still feel your issues aren’t being addressed, bring them up again. Today may be the difference and your S.O will finally hear you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Mars is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) showing you how create balance in your life. Don’t try too hard to force something to happen, let things just flow.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Taking action to improve your efficiency is favored today. Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you a sense of the need of organization. You may want to shop for some things to help you stay organized. Your efforts aren’t going to go unnoticed.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and your focus is on your friends and associates. You’re going to have to reevaluate your relationships with them and if you have to change some things about yourself, just do it!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Venus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) so take this time that you’re home and take a up a new hobby or do some research to expand your mind. By doing this you’re opening many doors you had no idea were even there.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) providing you with a clear mind about what you need to do for work and how to do it. You shouldn’t allow the stress and others to bring you down. This clear mind will enable you to do your best with these work projects.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence to share your thoughts with your friends. This is not going to be an easy task for you but it’s going to be needed. Just remember that Uranus is by your side and helping you get through it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – The Sun enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) turning your thoughts inward. It’s time for you to make peace with hurts and disappointments and celebrate the spiritual growth you’ve achieved. This is no small accomplishment and you should be proud of the growth you’ve made.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – People around you are kind of testy and quickly angered. Saturn is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you speak your mind but also take others’ feelings into account. You’ll have a way with words that will also help with their overall mood.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You have a definite need for something more thrilling and exciting but your friends may not be matching your energy. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find that thrill you’ve been craving while still allowing you to be with your friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Connect with your past and those who are close to you as Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). You need time to heal from the past in order for you to move on. This is going to be a good healing process for you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Your relationships are going well today. You can thank The Sun in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the ability to see other people’s points of view and making the conversation truly meaningful.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.