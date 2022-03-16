Your Horoscope For Wednesday March 16th
- Aries – You’re normally the person everyone goes to for help, but today you’re a little off your game. Don’t get upset, maybe try and get your friends to join you in a creative project like a blog or podcast. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you down this new path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’re enthusiastic about your projects and hobbies. You’re slowly getting a sense of who you are and you’re loving what you’re finding. This is all thanks to The Sun being in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) so hold on to this confidence.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Your love life hasn’t been looking so promising lately, but with Jupiter in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll feel a rebirth! You’re going to feel more confident with yourself and you’ll finally be in the mood to let others love you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’ve always been mature for your age, and this isn’t going to change, so stop trying to change something that most people respect about you. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you become more comfortable with this side of yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You’re a hard, dedicated worker but today none of your bosses will be pleased. Don’t allow that to discourage you and change your work ethic. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) so be patient and continue working hard, your praise will come.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – Your projects have taken some time to get started, but now that they are all running full speed, you are going full speed as well. You need to slow down a little before you crash and burn. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you find a good balance.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress about it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You always rush around your day; you never have a moment to take a breather. The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this is going to help you realize how important it is to slow down.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to need to regroup and get comfortable in your own skin. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you the extra boost you need. Once the hard work is done, you’ll be able to relax and be confident in who you are.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You may feel inclined to lay low today; don’t try and fight it. It’s going to serve you well to stay hidden for a while. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the time to regroup and get back to your normal self.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You may feel renewed by some emotional strength heading your way and this is because Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to have a lot of self-love today, which is a nice change. Spend the day loving yourself and maybe even treating yourself to something special.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’ve been in your feelings for way too long, and today is the tipping point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence and right words you need in order to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.