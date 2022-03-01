Your Horoscope For Wednesday March 2nd
- Aries – You’re going to be put in some situations today and you’re going to shine like the star that you are. You’re also going to get help from Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you that major confidence boost you need today to get things done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – One of your greatest characteristics is your ability to be there for others in their time of need. And today that’s going to shine, with Jupiter in your Third House (of Communication). This is going to help you to say the right things to those who need you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – You and a work friend may be put together for a project and at first it seems like a good idea, but that’s not the case. You both could have very hard work ethics, don’t let that distract you. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay on track.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – Take some time for yourself today, and listen to your body. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help encourage you to make this positive change so you can feel better about yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You tend to challenge authority and it doesn’t serve you well. You’ve been trying to change that, but it’s who you are. Well, Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and it may help soften your heart. This is going to be a slow transformation of your attitude.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You could be holding onto resentment from the past, and today a situation could make your feelings arise. Don’t bottle them up like you normally do, lean on your friends and family. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you move past this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You seem to have forgotten your potential and it’s bringing you down. You need to stop thinking so badly about yourself because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you get your funk back.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) encouraging you to stick to that workout routine that you’ve been trying to do. Working out will help clear your mind and help you enjoy your life more. You’ll also have more energy to go through the day and accomplish more.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) nudging you to get more organized. You may have to balance your bank account and see where you can cut back a little. If you and your S/O have a joint account, check in that to make sure everything is right.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you find a creative way to express yourself. You have a lot on your mind and it may help you think clearly and let go of some things. Make sure you think outside the box so the real magic comes out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – Spending time with friends will provide a diversion that’s much needed. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you connect with your friends. So at lunch time don’t hide behind a screen, make some plans to meet up with them and have fun.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) that is going to push you to take that plunge to do something greater with your life. Hold your head high and push through it, it’s going to do wonders for you and your future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.