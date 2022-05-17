Your Horoscope For Wednesday May 11th
- Aries – You may have some strange and rather gloomy dreams tonight. You could easily be catapulted into a rather depressed mood. You might find it helpful to write down the negative emotions because Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You may be feeling a bit downhearted if you haven't been able to communicate with an unhappy family member. Perhaps you have offended this person in some way. As Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication), you're a very easy person to communicate with, so you should be able to handle situations like this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Today you may be thinking about a promotion or raise. Try visualizing the next steps and anticipating tasks that will require more effort and concentration than you are accustomed to. Don't panic. Your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) is ruled by Mercury, so wait a few days until then and just do what you need to. You'll be successful in the long run.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer –Your plans to spend time with a close friend or lover may not work out as you had hoped. You might find that your friend is feeling down. You'll be able to help your friend get out of their funk with Pluto in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Today you should stay in your little happy bubble because you are easily affected by the energy around you. In your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret), Jupiter allows you to grow a thicker skin.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – After working tirelessly to secure your financial future, you might receive some news today that sets you back a bit. There's no need to worry. Pluto is currently in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility), so you can discern what's best for you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Do not ignore your sixth sense just because people joke about it. Ask them questions and do not be afraid to call them out on their lies if you feel they are not being honest with you. As the Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), you're feeling more confident and assured.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – You'll be reliving the past with your family and close friends and you'll have a great time. Today is a special day for you because Uranus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), helping you all come together. Maybe you should dress like you did in the past and make it a theme day to make it feel more real.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – As the Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), today is a day of love. Fireworks may appear in your closest relationship, and you should make the most of them. Take advantage of this energy in a way that makes you and your partner in sync and ready for love.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You should get back to socializing. As Mercury occupies your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), it will help you share positive energy with your friends. It takes your friends to help you get over the hump and then you will be free and ready to live your best life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – It's very easy for you to pretend that things don't bother you. You will face a challenge today because there is something in the air. Keep calm, Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), helping you make sense of all this confusion.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by Venus, which will boost your confidence in leading others. Your dedication and professionalism have always been admired. Your methods will be shown to others, and hopefully they will be receptive to it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.