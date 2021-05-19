Your Horoscope For Wednesday May 19th
- Aries – You could have some issues with your circle of friends, and you see that emotions are running high today. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and once you figure out your end, you should help lead the talk and find your way back to the good times.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – The people you’ll be dealing with today are more grounded and wiser than you, and with Mercury in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) its going to be best if you listen to them and learn from them.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with people, dreams and will inspire you go through life with your partner. This is something that you’ve needed for some time now.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, goals, and ambitions through trial and error. At least you’re putting in the work to head in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You’re getting very antsy with your daily life and the need for an adventure is greater than ever. Neptune is your Fifth House (Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you find the right path for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – With Uranus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) your main focus should be regarding your home life. Do you have any unresolved issues with your family? If so, today is the day to air out all the dirty laundry, you’ll feel so much better afterwards.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – You’re living your life one day at a time, but it’s put you in a rut. You’re dying for some adventure; it doesn’t have to a huge one. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to be able to find the perfect thing to get your mental health on track again.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You always rush around your day and never take a moment for a breather. The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this is going to help you realize how important it is to slow down.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and is going to influence you in some creative ways to get some extra money in your pocket. This is new way is going to do wonders for your self-esteem.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – The emotions attached to a memory will affect how you interact today. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to push you to share thoughts with others. You’ll feel so much better when you’re not hiding anymore.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – This is the time to plan your goals reconsider your future plans. Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you to make the right choices to make sure you’re going to be happy in the long term.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re definitely not yourself, you’re overthinking everything and it’s not going to serve you well. Due to this it’s not the best time to be making fast and hast decisions, things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.