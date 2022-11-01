Your Horoscope For Wednesday November 2nd
- Aries – You're feeling social and confident, so go out and enjoy yourself! There's a strong connection between the Sun and your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) which will bring people together and create a fun atmosphere. So make the most of it – it's going to be a great day! Your day is a 9. Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You may find yourself facing some challenges alone; but don't worry, your friends are there to help you. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnerships and Marriage), so you can count on them to be reliable. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Today is a day to focus on your health and well-being. It's time to listen to your body and soul and find ways to improve your overall health. With Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), this task may not seem so daunting. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You should definitely take advantage of the good communication vibes today and make lots of calls. With Pluto in your Third House (of Communication) it's a perfect time to catch up with friends, brainstorm with colleagues, or just chat with loved ones. You're bound to have some inspiring and uplifting conversations that will leave you feeling great. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You can feel extra confident today due to the Sun being in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Stop doubting yourself. You've been doing it for too long. But by making the right choices today, you can keep that confidence going strong. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is orange.
- Virgo – Although it may seem like all your hard work to secure your future financially has been for nothing, today's news is not as bad as it seems. Pluto is currently in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility), so trust that things will eventually work out in your favor. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is red.
- Libra – It will be difficult for you to drop everything and fly off because Neptune is positioned in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). Don’t lose sight of who you are while experiencing new things. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Changing your daily routine has been important to you. Are you having trouble overcoming bad habits? You will be pleased to discover that Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). With this energy, you'll be motivated to keep making these changes. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – Your First House (of Self-Image) is ruled by the Moon today, giving you the confidence you want. Almost all of what you've faced has been overcome. Having fun and being proud of yourself is what you deserve! Your day is a 9. Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Due to Pluto being in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), you should take some time to relax. By doing this you will regain a sense of connection not only to yourself but to your family members as well. Take a moment to relax after working nonstop. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) is occupied by the Moon today, so you can expect some progress in this area. When you are feeling overwhelmed, don't hesitate to ask for help. Everything doesn't need to be handled by you alone. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), making it clear you need to make changes in your daily routine. You’ve been feeling down lately so it's time for you to focus on your mental health and give yourself time to recharge. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is yellow.